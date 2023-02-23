Summons filed for Saratoga BLM organizer after disrupted meetings

The City of Saratoga Springs is taking action against a Black Lives Matter activist after two recent city council meetings were disrupted, over the mayor’s objection. And it comes as the city changes the format of council meetings in an attempt to control conversation.

The Saratoga Springs city council adjourned its regular meeting multiple times on February 7th after Saratoga Black Lives Matter demonstrators interrupted the public comment period.

Prominent Saratoga BLM organizer Chandler Hickenbottom raised her voice at the all-Democratic council members as the city was taking criticism for the slow pace of implementing police reforms and as a search for a new police chief continues.

“We have Black and Brown people on the city council that did not show up. You do not show up for Darryl Mount. You do not show up for Tyre Nichols. You don’t show up for any Black person. But what you do is that when you want to run for election, at that point, that’s when you’re looking for the Black vote. That’s when you want us,” said Hickenbottom.

The February 21st meeting was also briefly interrupted.

In response, Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino filed a summons for Hickenbottom in city court Wednesday.

“And it charges a disorderly conduct under a subdivision of penal law section 240.20, that says that when a person intentionally and without lawful authority disturbs a lawful assembly or meeting of persons, that they have committed a disorderly conduct,” said Montagnino.

Reached by WAMC Thursday morning, Hickenbottom’s attorney Mark Mishler said he was not aware of the content of the summons or if city court had yet chosen to proceed. But he added…

“It seems like a continuation of a kind of approach by prior leadership in the City of Saratoga Springs which was very focused on silencing and targeting leaders of Saratoga BLM and their allies and supporters,” said Mishler.

The city and former officials are currently cooperating with a state Attorney General’s office investigation into the city’s past treatment of demonstrators, including several arrests in the summer of 2021.

Hickenbottom’s brother, fellow Saratoga BLM organizer Lexis Figuereo, had obstruction of governmental administration charges stemming from the disruption of July 2021 council meetings later dismissed by the court.

Montagnino argues the new summons for Hickenbottom is different.

“The charge that I’ve filed only alleges the petty offense of disorderly conduct in that the defendant’s actions caused the city council unable to conduct city business. And it’s a very different set of circumstances that occurred previously,” said Montagnino.

Mayor Ron Kim, a fellow Democrat and a former public safety commissioner, says he does not support Motagnino’s move.

“We are right in the middle of spending tens of thousands of dollars – to essentially answer an Attorney General subpoena – on counsel fees. And we don’t need to continue to go down that road,” said Kim.

Attorney Mishler said it is “improper” and “frightening” for an elected official to attempt to resolve problems by taking an outspoken activist to court.

“The fact is, there are and remain serious issues in the City of Saratoga Springs relating to racism and brutality and lack of accountability on the part of the police department, and those issues remain. Activists and concerned residents are going to continue to raise those issues,” said Mishler.

As residents and activists continue to speak out at city council meetings – with frequent disruptions of the two-minute-per-person public comment period – Kim has announced changes to way the city does business.

Kim on Tuesday said meetings will start two hours earlier at 5 p.m., and that the public comment period and public hearings will be moved to the end of the meeting – with time limits doubled to 4 minutes.

Additionally, Kim has proposed 30-to-60-minute informal dialogues with the public at the conclusion of council meetings.