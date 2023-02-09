Saratoga Springs mayor discusses emergency shelter, disrupted council meeting

Last Friday, Shelters of Saratoga, a non-profit that operates an emergency homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs, backed out of an agreement to locate a low-barrier shelter in a former senior center in favor of a new, yet-to-be disclosed location.

The organization said it would not follow through with an agreement with the city to move its Code Blue program to the former Saratoga Senior Center on Williams Street. The withdrawal came after parents at the Saratoga Central Catholic School objected to the location’s proximity to the school and athletic fields.

The announcement surprised and angered Mayor Ron Kim, who criticized SOS Executive Director Duane Vaughn for abruptly backing out of the plans and some concerned parents of students at Saratoga Central Catholic School who reportedly sent threatening messages about the proposal.

Days later, Tuesday night’s regular city council meeting was disrupted and then adjourned following a heated exchange involving members of Saratoga Black Lives Matter, who are upset that the city has delayed implementing police reforms while it considers appointing a new police chief.

Mayor Kim, a Democrat in his first term, says he anticipates a public meeting with Saratoga BLM later this month. Tuesday’s interrupted meeting is scheduled to resume tonight at city hall.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard sat down with the mayor at City Hall today and began by asking about the correspondence with concerned parents.