Facing criticism over billing practices, Central Hudson announces leadership change

Facing sustained and widespread criticism for its billing practices, Central Hudson Gas & Electric is shaking up its leadership.

In a statement Monday, the company announced Christopher Capone is replacing Charles Freni as president and CEO immediately. The move was made by the Board of Directors.

“The Central Hudson Board of Directors believes the time is right for a change of leadership,” said Margarita Dilley, chair of the Board. “Chris has a demonstrated history of successfully navigating challenges and leading teams to positive outcomes. We are confident in his ability to move the organization forward and to communicate those results to all stakeholders clearly and consistently.”

Freni will remain with Central Hudson to assist in the transition before retiring after about 40 years with the company.

Among the elected officials demanding change, New York Congressman Pat Ryan used a recent House floor speech to call for Freni’s resignation. Late last year, the state Public Service Commission concluded the utility’s billing practices could not handle complex situations, resulting in overbilling and other errors for thousands of customers.

The utility had spent nearly $90 million overhauling its customer information system and said customers would be made whole in the end. Capone, who has been with Central Hudson since 2003, says a key priority will be addressing the frustrations resulting from the implementation of the new customer billing system.

"We have hired a significant number of additional personnel including contact center employees and other professionals to work on these issues around the clock,” said Capone in a prepared statement. “More must be done and my commitment to you is I will be transparent about the progress we are making. There are more than 1,100 dedicated and talented professionals at our company who work tirelessly to deliver safe and reliable energy to their neighbors in communities throughout the mid-Hudson Valley. As the new CEO, I will work to support them so they in turn can support our customers.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger, a Democrat, says it’s a welcome first step as the company addresses its failures.