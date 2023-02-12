© 2023

A lot on the line for both teams, the NFL in Super Bowl

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published February 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs and Eagles are bringing MVP finalists Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl to cap a season in which the NFL had a glaring amount of instability at quarterback.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The football world has descended on Arizona for Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs and the Eagles, will take center stage tonight. The Eagles are hoping to win their second title since 2017, while the Chiefs are in the big game for the third time in four years. And it all comes after a challenging but, as ever, record-setting year for the NFL. WAMC Sports Commentator Keith Strudler, director of the school of communication and media at Montclair State University, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about the big game:

