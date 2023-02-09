Albany Law School selects next president

Albany Law School has named its next president.

On July 1st, Professor Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne will take over as Albany’s 19th president and dean after a national search. She will replace Alicia Ouellette, who is stepping down after nine years.

A leading international expert in environmental and climate change law policy, Carlarne is coming to New York from Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where she is currently Associate Dean for Faculty and Intellectual Life.

Carlarne spoke with WAMC’s Lucas Willard.