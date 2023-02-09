© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Albany Law School selects next president

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST
Professor Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne
Photo provided
/
Professor Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne

Albany Law School has named its next president.

On July 1st, Professor Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne will take over as Albany’s 19th president and dean after a national search. She will replace Alicia Ouellette, who is stepping down after nine years.

A leading international expert in environmental and climate change law policy, Carlarne is coming to New York from Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where she is currently Associate Dean for Faculty and Intellectual Life.

Carlarne spoke with WAMC’s Lucas Willard.

Tags
News Albany Law School
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard