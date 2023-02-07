© 2023
With low public approval numbers, Biden to deliver State of the Union speech

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate Veterans Day in the Memorial Amphitheater, at Arlington National Cemetary in Arlington, Virginia.
Biden's speech will be carried live on WAMC at 9 p.m.

Against a backdrop of uncertainty over the economy, war in Ukraine, and increased tension with China, President Joe Biden tonight delivers the State of the Union address.

The speech takes place at a joint session of a politically-divided Congress. Republicans, who control the House, are vowing to investigate the Democratic president’s administration.

Biden’s public approval ratings in polls remains low.

To discuss the politics of tonight’s speech, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, a professor of political science at Western New England University.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
