With low public approval numbers, Biden to deliver State of the Union speech

Against a backdrop of uncertainty over the economy, war in Ukraine, and increased tension with China, President Joe Biden tonight delivers the State of the Union address.

The speech takes place at a joint session of a politically-divided Congress. Republicans, who control the House, are vowing to investigate the Democratic president’s administration.

Biden’s public approval ratings in polls remains low.

To discuss the politics of tonight’s speech, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, a professor of political science at Western New England University.