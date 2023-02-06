Bennington hospital implements zero tolerance policy towards abusive behavior

Southwestern Vermont Health Care in Bennington, Vermont is implementing a Zero Tolerance policy regarding violent action and language at its hospital campus, medical office building and offsite practices.

The hospital’s policy comes amid an increase in violent incidents at healthcare facilities nationwide. Southwestern Vermont Health Care says abusive behavior, including threatening and foul language, sexual comments, physical violence and inappropriate touching, compromises the safety of patients, visitors, and staff and will result in immediate removal from the facility and potential prosecution.

Chief Medical Officer Trey Dobson says “Being physically assaulted, intimidated or verbally harassed will no longer be tolerated as ‘part of the job.’”

According to the American Hospital Association 44% of nurses have reported an increase in physical violence and 68% report an increase in verbal abuse since the pandemic.

