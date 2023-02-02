Senator Gillibrand outlines dairy priorities

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced her dairy policy priorities in advance of upcoming Farm Bill negotiations.

With nearly 3,500 dairy farmers, Gillibrand noted that the state is the fifth-largest producer of milk in the nation and the largest producer of yoghurt and cheese. But the Democrat says dairy farmers struggle because of the complicated and outdated method of setting dairy prices. She is reintroducing the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would require a reevaluation of the federal dairy pricing system.

“It will be an important step in making sure the federal dairy pricing formula compensates farmers fairly.”

Gillibrand is asking the Government Accountability Office to review the federal Milk Marketing Order Program and is also asking the U.S. trade representative to review what she says is Canada’s failure to uphold its dairy trade obligations.

