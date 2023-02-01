Beacon Hill leaders expect continued growth in Massachusetts' tax collections

The first building block is set for the first budget Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will file by March 1st.

Her administration and the top budget-writers from the state legislature this week announced a consensus revenue estimate that projects tax collections will grow by 1.6 percent.

The consensus revenue estimate of $40.4 billion was arrived at after a public hearing last week at the State House that featured testimony from economists and policy analysts.

One of those testifying was Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. After the consensus revenue estimate was announced, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Howgate.