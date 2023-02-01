© 2023
Beacon Hill leaders expect continued growth in Massachusetts' tax collections

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST
massachusetts_state_house__boston__massachusetts_capitol.jpg
en.wikipedia.org
/
The consensus revenue estimate announced by Beacon Hill leaders in the legislative and executive branches is the first step to assembling a final state budget that is due at the end of June 2023.

New 'millionaires tax' forecast to raise $1 billion for the FY '24 budget

The first building block is set for the first budget Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will file by March 1st.

Her administration and the top budget-writers from the state legislature this week announced a consensus revenue estimate that projects tax collections will grow by 1.6 percent.

The consensus revenue estimate of $40.4 billion was arrived at after a public hearing last week at the State House that featured testimony from economists and policy analysts.

One of those testifying was Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. After the consensus revenue estimate was announced, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Howgate.

