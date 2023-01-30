© 2023
Vermont Penguin Plunge canceled

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
Lake Champlain in winter (file)

Special Olympics Vermont is calling off its Penguin Plunge this weekend due to the freezing forecast.

The event in which volunteers raise money and then take a quick plunge into Lake Champlain will be held remotely this year. Organizers and public safety officials made the decision because of a weather forecast for below zero air temperatures and potential wind chills of 30 below zero.

The Penguin Plunge accounts for over 30 percent of Special Olympics Vermont’s budget and organizers are suggesting creative alternatives like safely dumping buckets of ice water on teammates.

