Deadline nears in most Massachusetts communities to apply for a property tax abatement

The average property tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts went up by almost $400 this year.

If a homeowner believes their property has been overvalued by their local assessors office, an abatement may be the only way to reduce their tax bill.

The deadline to apply for a property tax abatement in more than 80 percent of the state’s cities and towns is this Wednesday, February 1st.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Patrick Greenhalgh, Chairman of the Board of Assessors in the city of Springfield.