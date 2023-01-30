© 2023
News
Northeast Report

Deadline nears in most Massachusetts communities to apply for a property tax abatement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST
House_for_sale_Jefferson_Ave.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
This new house on Jefferson Avenue in Springfield's North End was sold to a low income family picked by lottery

Rising residential real estate values mean higher tax bills for many

The average property tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts went up by almost $400 this year.

If a homeowner believes their property has been overvalued by their local assessors office, an abatement may be the only way to reduce their tax bill.

The deadline to apply for a property tax abatement in more than 80 percent of the state’s cities and towns is this Wednesday, February 1st.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Patrick Greenhalgh, Chairman of the Board of Assessors in the city of Springfield.

