Ticonderoga to receive $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant

The Town of Ticonderoga is the latest northern New York municipality to receive Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.

The Hochul Administration announced Monday that Ticonderoga is the North Country recipient of $10 million in the sixth round of the grant program.

The town intends to use the funds to invest in public parks, historic façade restoration, expansion of main street businesses, affordable housing and enhanced streetscapes. Officials hope such improvements will attract businesses, tourists and residents and make Ticonderoga a hub for regional recreation.

Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Tupper Lake and Massena each received $10 million in the first five rounds of Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants.

