News
All Things Considered

Ticonderoga to receive $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
ticonderoga-sign-dscn9093.jpg
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Ticonderoga welcome sign (file)

The Town of Ticonderoga is the latest northern New York municipality to receive Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.

The Hochul Administration announced Monday that Ticonderoga is the North Country recipient of $10 million in the sixth round of the grant program.

The town intends to use the funds to invest in public parks, historic façade restoration, expansion of main street businesses, affordable housing and enhanced streetscapes. Officials hope such improvements will attract businesses, tourists and residents and make Ticonderoga a hub for regional recreation.

Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Tupper Lake and Massena each received $10 million in the first five rounds of Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants.

Downtown Revitalization Initiative
