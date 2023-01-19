Adirondack Park Agency Deputy Director for Regulatory Programs named

A new Deputy Director for Regulatory Programs has been appointed to the Adirondack Park Agency.

David Plante begins February 6th. He will be responsible for supervising the agency’s project review and permitting.

Plante holds a Master of Urban and Regional Planning Degree from the University at Albany and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Environmental Studies from Siena College.

A certified planner, he most recently worked as an Energy and Environmental Practice Leader at a consulting firm headquartered in Rochester.