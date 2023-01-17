Vermont Democratic Party chair leaving the position

The leader of the Vermont Democratic Party is stepping down.

Anne Lezak will step down as chair of the Vermont Democrats in late February.

She and her husband are returning to Uganda where they worked in 2017 and 2018 as Peace Corps Response volunteers to continue their support of palliative and emergency medicine providers.

While serving as chair of the Vermont Democrats, Lezak oversaw the hiring of the party’s current team and coordinated 2022 state election efforts. It’s not clear who will replace Lezak.