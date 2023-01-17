© 2023
Vermont Democratic Party chair leaving the position

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
Anne Lezak

The leader of the Vermont Democratic Party is stepping down.

Anne Lezak will step down as chair of the Vermont Democrats in late February.

She and her husband are returning to Uganda where they worked in 2017 and 2018 as Peace Corps Response volunteers to continue their support of palliative and emergency medicine providers.

While serving as chair of the Vermont Democrats, Lezak oversaw the hiring of the party’s current team and coordinated 2022 state election efforts. It’s not clear who will replace Lezak.

Vermont Democratic Party Vermont Democrats Anne Lezak
