Police: Averill Park science teacher arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

New York State Police say a teacher at Averill Park High School has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say 43-year-old Peter Bertram of Nassau was taken into custody Tuesday after police were contacted Monday by a concerned citizen. Investigators allege Bertram communicated with a child under the age of 17 via cell phone, sending indecent and sexually suggestive images and messages.

Police say Bertram was arraigned at Nassau Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Police say Bertram has been placed on administrative leave. According to online records, Bertram is a science teacher.

The victim is not a student at the school. The Averill Park school district says student safety and well-being is its top priority but said it cannot comment on the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 518-583-7000 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.