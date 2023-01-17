Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end

Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon.

In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd.

Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for the impact of the reduction in monthly SNAP payments to low- income households.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Christina Maxwell, Director of Programs at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.