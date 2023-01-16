SUNY Plattsburgh diversity director reflects on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The community gathered in Plattsburgh Monday to remember the life and celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Several local dignitaries spoke and choirs sang as people remembered Dr. King’s work. The keynote speaker was SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Allison Heard.

"One of my favorite quotes by Dr. King says: ’There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular. But he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.’ Today is the perfect day for us to reflect upon this because having a conscience, I’m gonna tell you, it’s not enough. Wanting to do the right thing is not enough.”

The Plattsburgh Dr. Martin Luther King Commission also provides scholarships to high school seniors. This year scholarships were not awarded because fundraising paused during the pandemic.