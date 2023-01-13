© 2023
News
Saratoga Springs superintendent discusses plan to hire additional school resource officers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
Saratoga Springs City School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Patton
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Saratoga Springs City School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Patton

The Saratoga Springs City School District Board of Education voted this week to hire two additional school resource officers.

The 5 to 4 vote, bringing the total number of district SRO’s to four, comes after some community division over the role of police in schools.

In addition to being a part of the district’s emergency response, Superintendent Dr. Michael Patton says the district’s two existing SRO’s have been great mentors to students.

In an interview with WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard, Patton said the recommendation to hire the officers came after a district-wide safety assessment in 2022.

