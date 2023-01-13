Saratoga Springs superintendent discusses plan to hire additional school resource officers

The Saratoga Springs City School District Board of Education voted this week to hire two additional school resource officers.

The 5 to 4 vote, bringing the total number of district SRO’s to four, comes after some community division over the role of police in schools.

In addition to being a part of the district’s emergency response, Superintendent Dr. Michael Patton says the district’s two existing SRO’s have been great mentors to students.

In an interview with WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard, Patton said the recommendation to hire the officers came after a district-wide safety assessment in 2022.