Massachusetts looks to improve access to mental health services with new community-based centers
Referrals are available 24/7 with a call or text
Massachusetts has launched a new initiative to address the growing mental health crisis.
More than two-dozen state-designated Community Behavioral Health Centers have opened with walk-in hours evenings and weekends and counselors available 24/7 with a phone call, text, or online chat.
Springfield-based Behavioral Health Network is one of the new centers.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with BHN’s President and CEO Steve Winn.
The 24/7 help line is 833-773-2445