Massachusetts looks to improve access to mental health services with new community-based centers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST
Scientists say they're learning more about how to keep stress from damaging mental health.
iStockphoto.com
Scientists say they're learning more about how to keep stress from damaging mental health.

Referrals are available 24/7 with a call or text

Massachusetts has launched a new initiative to address the growing mental health crisis.

More than two-dozen state-designated Community Behavioral Health Centers have opened with walk-in hours evenings and weekends and counselors available 24/7 with a phone call, text, or online chat.

Springfield-based Behavioral Health Network is one of the new centers.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with BHN’s President and CEO Steve Winn.

The 24/7 help line is 833-773-2445

News mental healthBehavioral Health Network
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief.
