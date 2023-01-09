Massachusetts looks to improve access to mental health services with new community-based centers

Massachusetts has launched a new initiative to address the growing mental health crisis.

More than two-dozen state-designated Community Behavioral Health Centers have opened with walk-in hours evenings and weekends and counselors available 24/7 with a phone call, text, or online chat.

Springfield-based Behavioral Health Network is one of the new centers.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with BHN’s President and CEO Steve Winn.

The 24/7 help line is 833-773-2445