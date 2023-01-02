Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the impact of a bipartisan effort by President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell who will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell's home state of Kentucky on Wednesday. The leaders will highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. More than $1 billion of that money will be used to build a new bridge over the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky.