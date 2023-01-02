© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published January 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the impact of a bipartisan effort by President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell who will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell's home state of Kentucky on Wednesday. The leaders will highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. More than $1 billion of that money will be used to build a new bridge over the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky.

Tags
News Dr. Alan Chartock