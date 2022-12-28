Cohoes councilmember charged with forcible touching

A Cohoes city councilor has been arrested for an alleged forcible touching incident.

2nd Ward Councilman Don Russell has been charged with forcible touching stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on August 28th.

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler says police briefed him last week but he hasn't spoken with Russell.

"It's my understanding that he denies the allegation," said Keeler. "Obviously I wasn't there so it's unfair for me to offer an opinion. It sounds like it's a one on one complaint. Where it’s the complainant's word against the defendant's word."

The Albany County D.A.'s office says Russell pleaded not guilty at his arraignment December 22nd and was released on his own recognizance. A no-contact order of protection was also issued. Russell has not responded to a request for comment from WAMC.