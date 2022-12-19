Massachusetts economy threatened by changing demographics, report warns

Demographics pose a problem for the health of the Massachusetts economy.

The state’s population is aging. The number of people in the workforce is declining.

While policy makers may not be able to do anything to increase the birth rate, there are steps to take to encourage young adults to stay in Massachusetts, or perhaps move here. That is the message to state legislators in a new report from the business-backed Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with MTF President Eileen McAnneny.