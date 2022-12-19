© 2022
Massachusetts economy threatened by changing demographics, report warns

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST
A new report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation urges state lawmakers to address the high cost of housing and the reliability of public transportation in order to counter demographic shifts that threaten the future of the state's economy.

Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation urges aggressive action to reverse the trends

Demographics pose a problem for the health of the Massachusetts economy.

The state’s population is aging. The number of people in the workforce is declining.

While policy makers may not be able to do anything to increase the birth rate, there are steps to take to encourage young adults to stay in Massachusetts, or perhaps move here. That is the message to state legislators in a new report from the business-backed Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with MTF President Eileen McAnneny.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill