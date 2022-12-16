Massachusetts RMV adds cannabis warnings to driver's ed classes

Massachusetts will be the first state with legal recreational marijuana to educate teenagers on the dangers and consequences of cannabis-impaired driving.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced today an updated curriculum for driver’s education classes.

It will be taught to about 52,000 young drivers per year in about 700 driving schools across the state, the Registry said.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Registrar Colleen Ogilvie.

The educational video can be viewed here: