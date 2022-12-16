© 2022
News
Northeast Report

Massachusetts RMV adds cannabis warnings to driver's ed classes

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
Marijuana
David McNew
/
Getty Images
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and the state's Cannabis Control Commission jointly announced the addition of a cannabis-impaired driving curriculum to the driver's education classes teens must take before getting a license.

A first for a state where recreational marijuana is legal

Massachusetts will be the first state with legal recreational marijuana to educate teenagers on the dangers and consequences of cannabis-impaired driving.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced today an updated curriculum for driver’s education classes.

It will be taught to about 52,000 young drivers per year in about 700 driving schools across the state, the Registry said.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Registrar Colleen Ogilvie.

The educational video can be viewed here:

