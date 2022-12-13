Construction of Pelham's first-ever apartment building to begin next spring

Funding is now in place for a western Massachusetts town’s first-ever apartment complex development – a $12 million project in Pelham.

Last week, Governor Charlie Baker announced that the Pelham project is one of more than a dozen across the state that will receive federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds including money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Construction is expected to start next year. When finished, there will be two buildings with a total of 34 mixed-income apartments for rent.

Home City Development, a Springfield-based nonprofit, is responsible for the project.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Peter Serafino, Director of Real Estate Development for Home City.