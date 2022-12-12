Initiative looks to help the formerly incarcerated find jobs

The Western Mass Economic Development Council is working to better coordinate programs to help formerly incarcerated people obtain jobs and housing.

A survey of nearly 200 people who had served time found nearly half were not working for pay a year after being released. Roughly 40 percent said they did not know where to turn for help.

The EDC’s Springfield Works initiative is partnering with community organizations to help connect formerly incarcerated people and their families with resources.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the director of Springfield Works, Anne Kandilis.