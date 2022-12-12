© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Initiative looks to help the formerly incarcerated find jobs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST
Albany County Correctional Facility
Will Anderson
/
WAMC
A survey of formerly incarcerated people in western Massachusetts found 40 percent said they did not know where to turn for help in getting a job or housing

Western Massachusetts EDC finds region has plenty of programs, but lacks coordination

The Western Mass Economic Development Council is working to better coordinate programs to help formerly incarcerated people obtain jobs and housing.

A survey of nearly 200 people who had served time found nearly half were not working for pay a year after being released. Roughly 40 percent said they did not know where to turn for help.

The EDC’s Springfield Works initiative is partnering with community organizations to help connect formerly incarcerated people and their families with resources.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the director of Springfield Works, Anne Kandilis.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill