SUNY fee waiver results in sizable increase in admission applications

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published December 10, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
SUNY Plattsburgh sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/

A waiver of application fees has resulted in a sizable increase in the number students applying to State University of New York colleges and universities.

The program allows students at designated public high schools to apply to up to seven SUNY schools for free. SUNY typically requires a $50 non-refundable application fee for each of its 64 locations.

The fee waiver automatically applies to applicants from public school districts where 75 percent of students receive free or reduced-price lunch.

Since the program was rolled out in August, SUNY Plattsburgh has seen twice the amount of applications it usually receives by this time of the year.

To learn more, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Troy Joseph, the school’s Interim Director of Undergraduate Admissions.

News college admissionsSUNY PlattsburghState University of New York
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
