Siena College taps longtime professor as latest new president

The new president of Siena College is a familiar face on campus.

Charles Seifert was introduced Friday at the private college in Loudonville. Seifert is a former banker who has taught at Siena for 26 years. He will replace Chris Gibson, the former Congressman, who is retiring early after three years in May.

Chair of Siena’s Board of Trustees Thomas Baldwin, Jr. hailed Seifert's appointment.

"This is a special moment in our history. And the board adamantly believes that we need to continue to build off of the momentum that we have created," said Baldiwn, Jr. "From the beginning of the search, one person has stood out as eminently qualified to lead us to realize this vision. With the enthusiastic recommendation of the Presidential Search Committee and the unanimous support of the board. I'm thrilled to be able to announce that Dr. Charles Chuck Seifert has been appointed the 13th president."

Baldwin, Jr. noted that Seifert lives San Franciscan tradition every day and is committed to a life of service through his role as a faculty member and administrator.

Outgoing president Gibson says Seifert's leadership in the private sector gives him an advantage in leading Siena.

"He understands what it's like to sign the backside of a paycheck. And he also understands what it is to be able to, you know, balance budgets and really make hard calls," Gibson said. "But in addition to that, he's come up through the ranks. Faculty member, high performing faculty member he's been a department head has been a theme. He's been what now today would be the provost. He was that, that Vice President for Academics, so you know, bringing him forward at a time that we have come together. This strategic plan was highly collaborative. We worked this thing and we believe we've got the right arc now to see Siena hit her potential."

Seifert, who is 60, addressed the gathering:

"It's truly difficult for me to express how humbled, how honored, and how proud I am to have the opportunity to serve as the 13th president of Siena College," said Seifert. "This is an absolutely wonderful position. It's an absolutely wonderful institution. And I love it dearly. As was indicated, I've been a part of this community for the past 26 years. And it's meant so much to me and my family. It's absolutely wonderful. And I know today that I'm a better person, and a better leader, because of my involvement in this community."

Seifert says Siena will continue to inspire students to reach their potential.

"Being the 13th president of Siena College is an amazing responsibility, but it's also one that inspires me and excites me every single day," Seifert said. "I pledge to you that I will dedicate my heart, my soul and my mind to making sure that we continue to honor all of those individuals that have crossed and will cross that threshold. Thank you God bless and Go Saints. [applause fades]

Seifert told reporters he and Gibson are working to ensure a smooth transition. Seifert shared his goals.

"Honestly, we need to continue to work to enhance that student experience, because the students are what we're all about, right? So we do need to continue to make sure that we are making sure that we're focusing on the education for a lifetime, and we're doing everything that we can in order for that to happen," Seifert said. "We will be adding new programs, we will be adding new growth graduate programs, we will be increasing and diversifying. And we will be making sure that we focus on diversity, equity and inclusion for all community members."

Seifert will be formally inaugurated September 21st.