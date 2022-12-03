Siena College names next president

Charles Seifert has been named Siena College’s next president. The private college in Loudonville announced the appointment Friday, saying the former banker who has taught at Siena for 26 years will assume office June 1st.

Acknowledging his long tenure at Siena, Seifert said he has a lot to learn from students and staff as he transitions into his new role.

“I’ve been a member of the community for a long time, but the reality is I still have a lot to learn,” Seifert told WAMC. “I need to listen and pay attention to all the different constituencies and do what I can to better the college.”

Seifert replaces Chris Gibson, the former Congressman who is retiring early after three years in May.

Citing progress made during his time as college president, Gibson said Seifert was the right person to take the reins.

“We’re at a place now where we’ve got a unified vision. We’re all together now, we’re running surpluses, record enrollment, coming up in the rankings,” said Gibson. “Chuck is the right guy – along with Mary Madden, our provost – to help make the specific decisions when it goes to expanding these programs. He’s done it.”

Seifert will be formally inaugurated September 21st.