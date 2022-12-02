© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dr. Mary Bassett resigns as New York state health commissioner
News

Dr. Mary Bassett resigns as New York state health commissioner

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST
Mary Bassett
WAMC.org
/
Screenshot
New York State Department of Health Commissioner Mary Bassett

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett is resigning at the end of the year. In a statement Friday, Bassett says she will return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health in January.

She said stepping down “was a very difficult decision.”

She says she is leaving now so Governor Kathy Hochul can tap a new commissioner to serve for a full four-year term. Bassett was one of Hochul’s first high-profile hires after taking over for Andrew Cuomo in 2021 and replaced Dr. Howard Zucker — who faced mounting criticism over the state’s COVID-19 policies.

News
Related Content
Load More