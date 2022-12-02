Dr. Mary Bassett resigns as New York state health commissioner

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett is resigning at the end of the year. In a statement Friday, Bassett says she will return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health in January.

She said stepping down “was a very difficult decision.”

She says she is leaving now so Governor Kathy Hochul can tap a new commissioner to serve for a full four-year term. Bassett was one of Hochul’s first high-profile hires after taking over for Andrew Cuomo in 2021 and replaced Dr. Howard Zucker — who faced mounting criticism over the state’s COVID-19 policies.