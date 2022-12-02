© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Construct acquires Windflower Inn property in Great Barrington to create new workforce housing units in strained market

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 2, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST
The Windflower Inn in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Construct
/
Provided
The Windflower Inn in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Southern Berkshire affordable housing nonprofit Construct says it has purchased the Windflower Inn in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and will convert it into workforce housing.

Construct Executive Director Jane Ralph says the 13-suite property was acquired for $1.4 million, and says it will fill a yawning gap in housing availability for those trying to work and live in the Southern Berkshires.

“Homeownership for middle income folks is largely out of range," Ralph told WAMC. "Affordable housing is completely filled. We have very low vacancy in ours, I know the same is true for the other affordable housing options, and there's not much else. So those folks who are in the middle We're looking for just a nice rental unit can't really find it. And so this is a really good alternative for those folks.”

Applications for the new workforce housing units at the Windflower can be found on Construct’s website.

Tags
News workforce housingGreat Barrington
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More