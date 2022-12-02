Construct acquires Windflower Inn property in Great Barrington to create new workforce housing units in strained market

Construct Executive Director Jane Ralph says the 13-suite property was acquired for $1.4 million, and says it will fill a yawning gap in housing availability for those trying to work and live in the Southern Berkshires.

“Homeownership for middle income folks is largely out of range," Ralph told WAMC. "Affordable housing is completely filled. We have very low vacancy in ours, I know the same is true for the other affordable housing options, and there's not much else. So those folks who are in the middle We're looking for just a nice rental unit can't really find it. And so this is a really good alternative for those folks.”

Applications for the new workforce housing units at the Windflower can be found on Construct’s website.