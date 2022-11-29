As he prepares to leave the State Senate, Lesser addresses Springfield City Councilors

As he prepares to leave office in about four weeks, State Senator Eric Lesser is saying goodbye to some of his colleagues from local government.

The Democrat from Longmeadow made a farewell appearance Monday evening at a meeting of the Springfield City Council, where he said he’d enjoyed a harmonious relationship with Councilors during his eight years representing part of the city and several of its suburbs in the State Senate.

“I really just wanted to come by and first and foremost say ‘Thank you to the people of Springfield’,” Lesser said. “It really has been an honor to represent the people of Springfield in the State Senate.”

Lesser chose not to seek re-election, opting instead to run for lieutenant governor but losing the Democratic primary to Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, now the lieutenant governor-elect.

Voters earlier this month elected first-term Democratic State Representative Jake Oliveira of Ludlow to succeed Lesser and represent the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District.

“My successor Senator Oliveira will do a great job,” Lesser said.

One-by-one, Councilors rose -- either in-person from their seats in the Council Chambers in City Hall or virtually appearing on a large video screen – and heaped praise on Lesser. They lauded his tenacity in shepherding complex legislation to legalize sports betting and in pursuit of what has been his signature issue – east west passenger rail.

“East-west rail is closer than it has ever been,” Lesser said.

Lesser gave no hint of his plans for after he leaves office in January. He has been appointed to a transition team committee to advise Gov.-elect Maura Healey on transportation policy, leading to speculation he could be hired for a top job in the new administration. Lesser did not respond to a request for comment from WAMC.

City Councilor Malo Brown urged Lesser to set his sights beyond Beacon Hill.

“Hopefully you can get to the presidency someday because I believe you impress people that much,” Brown said. “I look for you to continue to keep pushing and hopefully one day get to the White House.”

Joining colleagues in congratulating Lesser for his legislative accomplishments and thanking him for representing Springfield in the Senate, City Council President Jesse Lederman said Lesser is a political role model.

“Eric, you have been an inspiration and an example of young people coming home to western Massachusetts and standing up for all our communities and that legacy stands as you move into this different phase of service in your career,” Lederman said.

Democratic State Senator Adam Gomez of Springfield said he will miss Lesser’s counsel.

“Looking toward the future, (I look) to take the mantle on a lot of the issues we all want to see when it comes to regional equity, when it comes to health care, and things of that nature,” Gomez said.

Re-elected to a second term earlier this month, Gomez is seen as a rising star in the legislature after he led the successful effort to pass a bill, over Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto, to permit undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver’s license.