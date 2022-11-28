SportsReport: Nets top Trail Blazers; Grizzlies beat Knicks

Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal. He had already been playing with a broken thumb and took several hard hits.

Aaron Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with injured ribs. Rodgers already played the last several weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers attempted only a few short throws and grimaced after he released the ball. Rodgers was 11-of-16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rodgers said he wanted to stay in the lineup.

AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25. Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five. The Wolverines reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after failing to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appearing to be unconscious. Miami-Dade police said Sunday that officials feared Beckham was ill, and that his condition would worsen through a five-hour flight to Los Angeles. A statement does not say if he was cited or charged with a crime. American Airlines says flight 1228 re-boarded and departed later. A Twitter post attributed to Beckham says now he's seen it all. Beckham is 30 and a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was injured helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last February.

Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34. Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era. Las Vegas finished with 283 yards rushing and its 576 total yards were the third-most ever allowed by the Seahawks, who fell one game behind San Francisco in the NFC West.

Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns sent Brissett off with a win. Watson, who was banned 11 games by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations, will start next week in Houston. The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku’s remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation. Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn’t get anything going in the 10-minute OT.

No. 18 Alabama beats No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in 4 OTs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 in a quadruple-overtime thriller in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points off the bench for the Crimson Tide (6-1), while Charles Bediako had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Miller also scored 14 points. Caleb Love led the Tar Heels (5-2) with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Armando Bacot contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug salvaged a 1-1 draw against Spain at the World Cup. The Germans still need to win their last group match to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. The four-time champions were eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Russia. Álvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 62nd minute and Füllkrug equalized in the 83rd. Germany will next face Costa Rica. The Costa Ricans defeated Japan 1-0 earlier in the day. Even a win may not be enough for the Germans. They are in last place in Group E and need the other result to go their way.

Fickell leaves Cincinnati to take over as Wisconsin's coach

Wisconsin is bringing Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell back to the Big Ten. The Badgers have hired Fickell to take over their football program after his successful run with the Bearcats. Fickell posted a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincinnati and helped the Bearcats earn a College Football Playoff berth last year. The former Ohio State defensive lineman went 6-7 as the Buckeyes’ interim coach in 2011. The 49-year-old Fickell takes over for interim coach and former Badgers star player Jim Leonhard. Leonhard had taken over after Paul Chryst's Oct. 2 firing.

Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100. It is the most rebounds in an NBA game this season. Zubac was one board away from the league’s fourth 30 point/30 rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining. Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers while Tyrese Haliburton added 15 and T.J. McConnell 14.