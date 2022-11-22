Consumer watchdog finds recalled toys easy to buy online
2022 "Trouble in Toyland" report highlights dangerous products on the market
Consumer advocates are warning holiday shoppers that dangerous recalled toys are still easy to buy online.
Investigators with the MassPIRG Education fund, shopping from a list of 16 recalled toys, were able to purchase half of them, sometimes in multiple quantities.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dierdre Cummings, MassPIRG Consumer Program Director.