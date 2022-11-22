© 2022
Consumer watchdog finds recalled toys easy to buy online

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST
Stuffedbeartoy.jpg
U.S. Public Interest Research Group
/
Stuffed animals and action figures were among the toys MassPIRG investigators found for sale online despite having been recalled.

2022 "Trouble in Toyland" report highlights dangerous products on the market

Consumer advocates are warning holiday shoppers that dangerous recalled toys are still easy to buy online.

Investigators with the MassPIRG Education fund, shopping from a list of 16 recalled toys, were able to purchase half of them, sometimes in multiple quantities.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dierdre Cummings, MassPIRG Consumer Program Director.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
