Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga Springs say shots were fired in the city’s downtown early Sunday.

The incident occurred in the area of Broadway and Caroline Street around 3 a.m. The area is home to many of the city’s bars and nightclubs.

Police say a crowd was engaged in a “confrontation,” which led to the incident.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene and confronted individuals armed with handguns, resulting in a police-involved shooting.

Officials say all injured parties were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Details including the number of people injured, names of individuals involved, or information on arrests were not immediately released.

New York State Police are assisting in an investigation. A section of Broadway between Lake Avenue and Division Street remained closed Sunday morning as police remained on scene.

Note: This is a developing story.

