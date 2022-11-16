Vermont political party leaders critical of Trump presidential campaign

The Vermont Democratic Party opposes former President Donald Trump’s newly announced campaign for president, while the leader of the Vermont Republicans says they need a better choice in 2024.

Trump announced Tuesday he would run again for the office he lost re-election to in 2020.

The Vermont Democratic Party has responded saying it “will do everything in its power to ensure that our country is never again subjected to a Donald Trump presidency.”

Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame released a statement on behalf of himself and not the state party saying “Trump is part of the past, and I want to focus on the future. Trump’s candidacy is at best a distraction... I believe that the best thing for the future of the party is for other qualified and accomplished Republicans to join the primary to give Republican voters a better choice in the 2024 election.”