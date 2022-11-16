Rides on PVTA buses to be free, but for a limited time only

For a month, public transportation in western Massachusetts is going to be free.

All of the regional transit authorities around the state received a share of $2.5 million included in the state budget to fund free rides on their buses and paratransit services in a campaign to entice new riders.

The program runs from Nov. 25th - December 31st of this year.

Fare-free public transit has been championed by social justice advocates and supported by some progressive politicians.

There are currently pilot programs that offer fare-free service in Worcester and Franklin counties and on three bus lines in the city of Boston.

Earlier this year, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority shot down a proposal from a group of Springfield City Councilors to launch a fare-free pilot.

For more on the promotional campaign, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with PVTA spokesperson Brandy Pelletier.