Developer proposes to restore historic building, bring apartments back on the market in Springfield

A developer has proposed to restore a historically significant apartment building in Springfield, Massachusetts. But some elected officials object to the plans.

A Boston-based developer has filed a formal proposal with Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development for an estimated $3.5 million project to preserve and make necessary improvements to a five-story nearly century-old apartment building that is prominent in the Maple High Six Corners neighborhood.

Some City Councilors this week objected to the Davenport Companies’ plan to charge market rates to rent apartments after the building is restored.

By an 8-4 vote, however, the Council authorized $250,000 for the project from the Community Preservation Act program, which raises money from a surcharge on residential property tax bills to be spent on historic preservation, community housing, and outdoor recreation.

Councilor Tracye Whitfield, who chairs the Finance Committee, led the opposition to the funding request, saying the city desperately needs more housing that low-income people can afford.

“I would strongly consider that we put taxpayers’ money to better use than creating more market rate housing that also contributes to gentrification in the city of Springfield because who is going to be able to afford this housing?” Whitfield said.

Representatives of the Davenport Companies said rents would be about $2,000 per month. There are 11 apartments in the building all with three bedrooms and two baths.

Councilor Maria Perez, who works as a housing specialist with the New North Citizens Council, said that proposed rent is high for a city where the median household income is just over $41,000 a year.

“I cannot support this because who is going to pay $2.000 a month? It is not going to be the people walking through my door every day, homeless, and looking for an apartment,” Perez said.

The apartment building located at 169 Maple Street is part of the Ridgewood Historic District that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The city took ownership of the building about a decade ago for non-payment of taxes. It was later sold to a developer along with a block of vacant rowhouses across the street. After redevelopment plans fell through the city regained ownership.

Davenport was the only company that responded earlier this year to the city’s request for development proposals.

Ward 3 City Councilor Melvin Edwards, who represents the Maple High Six Corners neighborhood, said the condition of the building is worsening.

“You can see that the pigeons control the top floors of this property and it is going to be destroyed either through vandalism, through fire, or demolition by neglect if it is not developed,” he said.

Along with the $250,000 from the Community Preservation Act, the developer has also received $100,000 for the project from the Springfield Historic Preservation Trust Fund.