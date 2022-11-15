Springfield City Council passes $30 million bond authorization for several projects

Construction projects costing tens of millions of dollars are on tap in the city of Springfield, Massachusetts now that the issuance of bonds has been authorized.

The Springfield City Council by a unanimous vote approved a $30 million bond authorization that will allow for the financing of parks improvements and repairs to streets, sidewalks, and municipal buildings.

Almost half the money is for one project – to develop a sports and recreation complex on a 22- acre field behind the John J. Duggan Academy on Wilbraham Road in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood.

Plans for Duggan Park include the construction of a synthetic turf field for football, soccer, and other sports. There will be an oval track for track and field events, bleachers that seat 1,500 people, a concession stand, restrooms, and field lighting. Plans also call for two basketball courts, a baseball/softball field, picnic tables, a community garden, and a parking lot.

The project will be done in three phases beginning next year, said city parks director Pat Sullivan.

“We’re excited,” he said, adding that the city’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance will be in charge of the project.

Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown praised the project.

“This is something that is really needed,” he said.

Additional money from the bond authorization will be used for improvements slated in Forest Park and Greenleaf Park.

Another portion of the bond proceeds, $6 million, will be directed to street and sidewalk projects to supplement funds the city has already budgeted for this work, said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

His department will have $7.5 million available for road and sidewalk projects “plus whatever we end up receiving from the state in the spring,” Cignoli told Councilors.

He told Councilors this will go a long way to help reduce the backlog of streets and sidewalks that city engineers have identified as being in most need of repair.

The bond authorization will allow the city to spend up to $7 million to replace roofs on several municipal buildings.

Councilors voted to approve a separate bond authorization for $7.5 million to pay for repair projects at three school buildings. City finance officials said that up to 80 percent of the cost of that work will be reimbursed by the Massachusetts School Building Authority.