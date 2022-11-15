© 2022
Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By David Guistina
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST
Mike Goodwin
/

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of the Times Union about a debate by the New York State Board of Regents Monday night about the value of the Regents exams as part of an overall planned examination of the state testing system. They also discuss thoroughbred horse trainer Chad C. Brown pleading guilty to harassment Monday in Saratoga City Court to resolve a misdemeanor domestic violence charge alleging he tried to choke a woman in his home.

