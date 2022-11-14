SportsReport: Vikings beat Bills; Giants top Texans

McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the short-handed Chargers was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top. San Francisco fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter before rallying. McCaffrey has now accounted for four touchdowns in three games since arriving from Carolina in a midseason trade.

In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired. He went for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy’s former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28. McCarthy says he's fine with the decision. He's more upset about the penalties that led to that pivotal fourth down.

NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota’s 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Walt Anderson told a pool reporter that Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play. Anderson says Davis didn't secure the ball when he hit the ground and the pass should have been ruled incomplete.

Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, had 11 rebounds and eight assists to carry the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 win over Utah Jazz. Embiid also blocked seven shots. Embiid shook off nagging injuries to post his breakthrough game of the season on the second night of a home back-to-back. He made 19 of 28 shots from the floor and 18 of 22 free throws and kept the Sixers in the game against the upstart Jazz. Malik Beasley led the Jazz with 18 points

Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving is eligible to return from his suspension, but Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers he had no update on when the guard would return. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Sunday's game was the sixth Irving will miss. Brooklyn’s next game is on Tuesday in Sacramento before they finish up their road trip on Thursday in Portland. The Nets have won four of five since Irving was suspended.

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia leads an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll. The rest of the Top 25 has been shuffled around after eight ranked teams lost. The Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Oregon losing at home to Washington and UCLA losing at home to Arizona has shaken up the rest of the top 10.

Derek Carr's emotions emerge after Raiders lose to Colts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up. Carr became emotional after the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss to an Indianapolis Colts squad that is now under the direction of someone who had never coached an NFL game prior to Sunday. Carr paused. And then he wept. It was the Raiders’ third straight loss that dropped them to 2-7 - the second-worst record in the NFL. This wasn’t how the 2022 season was supposed to go under first-year coach Josh McDaniels, an offensive guru with six Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the New England Patriots, and with Carr’s best friend and college teammate wide receiver Davante Adams arriving from Green Bay.

Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. The Bruins bettered their 8-0 start at home in 1983-84 in the old Boston Garden. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal for Boston. The Bruins have won four in a row overall and 11 of 12, and are 14-2-0. Hampus Lindholm had three assists and David Pastrnak had a pair of assists for Boston. J.T. Miller scored his second goal in as many games and Sheldon Dries also scored for Vancouver, which lost its third straight.

Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City’s game against the Jaguars after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sustained by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season.

'Not happy': Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview. The Portugal star says he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford. The interview is set to be broadcast this week on Britain’s TalkTV but advance clips were released late Sunday just hours after United’s final game before the World Cup. Ronaldo was left out of the squad for the second match in a row after the club said he had an undisclosed illness although his latest comments will increase speculation that he has played his final game for the club.

Nelly Korda rallies to win Pelican and returns to No. 1

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda's first LPGA Tour victory of the year is taking her back to No. 1 in the world. Korda won the Pelican Women's Championship after a duel with Lexi Thompson. Korda pulled ahead with two late birdies and shot 64. Thompson couldn't catch her. Korda was emotional after her round because it's been a tough year. She missed four months with a blood clot in her left arm and has struggled to regain her form. But she won the Pelican Women's Championship for the second straight year. And she is No. 1 again. That's where she started the year.