New name, mission for Holyoke Soldiers' Home Coalition

An organization that formed to advocate for change in the aftermath of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has announced a new name and mission.

More than two years after it was created, The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition has become The Veterans Advocacy Coalition.

Its membership is much the same consisting of leaders from local veterans’ organizations, family members, and concerned citizens.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with one of the founders of the organization, John Paradis.