© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Grants awarded to improve winter accessibility

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST

AARP Vermont has awarded grants to six communities to improve winter public safety and accessibility.

The Winter Placemaking Grant Program has been awarding funds for six years to help communities renovate public spaces to encourage outdoor activity and social engagement during the winter.

Burlington, Rutland, White River Junction, Mendon, Putney, and Swanton were chosen this year to receive $4,000 each for projects to improve safety, accessibility and appearance.

AARP Vermont will help grant recipients with projects and assist them in partnering with organizations.

Tags
News AARP Vermont
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley