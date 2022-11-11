Grants awarded to improve winter accessibility

AARP Vermont has awarded grants to six communities to improve winter public safety and accessibility.

The Winter Placemaking Grant Program has been awarding funds for six years to help communities renovate public spaces to encourage outdoor activity and social engagement during the winter.

Burlington, Rutland, White River Junction, Mendon, Putney, and Swanton were chosen this year to receive $4,000 each for projects to improve safety, accessibility and appearance.

AARP Vermont will help grant recipients with projects and assist them in partnering with organizations.

