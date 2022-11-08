© 2022
News

Rep. Mark wins Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden state Senate seat in a landslide over Phair

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST
Paul Mark election night nov 2022.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Paul Mark outside his victory party in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts on election night.

Democratic State Representative Paul Mark of the 2nd Berkshire district has decisively won his campaign for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden District seat in the Massachusetts Senate.

Mark, first elected to the House in 2010, will succeed former Democratic state Senator Adam Hinds. Hinds stepped down after a failed lieutenant governor bid in the primary. Mark’s roughly 75-25 landslide win over unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair will send him to the upper house in January, where he says he wants to focus on the housing crisis as quickly as possible.

“Especially with this winter coming up and the increases in costs for fuel and energy and heating, making sure that we have every resource at the disposal of people that are in need, that nobody ends up losing a house, nobody ends up foreclosed upon, nobody ends up unnecessarily evicted that we can prevent," Mark told WAMC. "So making sure those programs are in place and fully funded is extremely important.”

Mark’s district was eliminated in the state’s most recent round of redistricting, leaving the Berkshires with just three House seats.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
