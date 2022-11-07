Singles luge athletes announce plan to race in doubles

Two USA Luge Olympic women’s singles sliders will team up for doubles competition in this year’s World Cup competition.

Athletes Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney announced Monday they will not only compete in World Cup singles this season but also in women’s luge doubles. Britcher, a three-time Olympian, says it’s exciting to learn a new discipline within their sport.

“I’ve heard people compare it to driving a Ferrari and then getting behind the wheel of a bus and trying to race. I wouldn’t say it’s a totally accurate description but definitely different. Different enough that it’s very exciting.”

Teammate Sweeney is a two-time Olympian from Lake Placid who has won five silver, one bronze and one gold World Cup medals. Britcher has won five World Cup races, making her USA Luge’s all-time singles leader.

