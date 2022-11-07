In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday

Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk.

Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.

“It's a historic vote that we'll be making, because I'm told that this is the largest municipal farmland conservation project in Hudson Valley history," VanLuven said. "So, there are people who want to see all have our lands developed. And that certainly is their right. But I've been hearing from residents repeatedly over the last 15 plus years, expressing concern about the loss of farmlands in our town, about the loss of forests and open spaces, and about the concern with development and growth. And so this is an opportunity for our residents to step up and express their opinions and what they want. Do they want to continue to have open spaces? Or do we want to see all of our open spaces developed?”

VanLuven is aware of an ongoing social media campaign which urges voters to shoot down Proposition 2. Its most vocal opponent, Glenmont resident Steve Peterson, spearheaded the idea to hold a referendum. Peterson has posted on Facebook that he thinks the money could be put to better use. Peterson was also behind the referendum that sent the town's Delaware Avenue "Road Diet" plan down in defeat. He spoke during a recent town meeting, reading from a sample ballot.

"Shall the resolution adopted by the town board town of Bethlehem on July 27, 2022, authorizing the comptroller of the town of Bethlem to expend from the Farms and Forests fund up to $2.2 million," said Peterson. "And to expend from the park land set aside reserve fund of up to $200,000. To purchase nine parcels of land located in the town consisting of 307 total acres toward the tour the total price of $3 million, be approved. Yes or no? That's what it's all about. It's not about open space. It's not about farmland, it's not about aerial drones going over corn. It's not about all that marketing spin that that was done here for the last couple of months."

The Albany Farm Bureau recommends the land stay in private hands, while the American Farmland Trust supports the town's stance. According to the town website, the plan to purchase the land is also supported by the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, Scenic Hudson, The Nature Conservancy, the NY League of Conservation Voters, and Bethlehem Tomorrow.

VanLuven says the property is already being leased and would likely continue to be leased, but it would also be open for the other uses.

"If proposition two passes, the town will be able to move forward on closing on the purchase of the property," VanLuven said. "And then we will have a wide range of options before us. For the 300 acres, there's a small portion that we'll be looking to set aside as a future park in Glenmont just adjacent to eight acres the town already has. We're talking to veterans organizations about possibly setting aside a portion for them to use for therapy for veterans who are dealing with PTSD. We're talking to agricultural nonprofits about potentially leasing portions or using or purchasing portions of the land to start farmland incubator programs. And we're also talking to private farmers about continuing to lease the property and keep it in agriculture."

VanLuven is hoping Proposition 2 will pass and serve as a model for other communities in the Capital Region and throughout the Hudson Valley.