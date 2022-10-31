SUNY Plattsburgh mental health services expand

New grants will expand mental health services for students at SUNY Plattsburgh.

The college in northern New York has received a $400,000 Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grant that will pay for an evening mental health counselor, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and a Student Assistance Program through October 2023.

A counselor from Behavioral Health Services North will be on campus on Monday and Tuesday evenings to expand on the services provided by the college’s four full-time mental health counselors.

Existing services include individual and group therapy, therapy dogs and a Wellness Week.

