SUNY Plattsburgh mental health services expand

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 31, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT
New grants will expand mental health services for students at SUNY Plattsburgh.

The college in northern New York has received a $400,000 Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grant that will pay for an evening mental health counselor, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and a Student Assistance Program through October 2023.

A counselor from Behavioral Health Services North will be on campus on Monday and Tuesday evenings to expand on the services provided by the college’s four full-time mental health counselors.

Existing services include individual and group therapy, therapy dogs and a Wellness Week.

