Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko debates repeat challenger Liz Joy

The two candidates for New York’s 20th Congressional District met for their sole debate last night. The forum, co-sponsored by WAMC, showcased the ideological differences between incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko and challenger Liz Joy, a Republican. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard served as a debate panelist.

Tonko, first elected to Congress in 2008 following a long career in the New York State Assembly, faces a 2020 rematch from Joy, who has not held elected office.

The hour-long debate at WMHT’s studios in Troy drew animated responses from the candidates, who were asked about the rising cost of living, gun violence, social programs, abortion, election integrity, clean energy, and other topics. Questions came from debate partners including WAMC, the Times Union, and WMHT and were vetted by local chapters of the League of Women Voters.

During the debate, Tonko hailed Democratic accomplishments in Washington that would benefit the region, including the CHIPS and Science Act to support high-tech manufacturing. Joy, who during the pandemic frequently appeared at rallies protesting COVID mandates, touted her experience as a mom and grandmother and advocate for children.

In a back-and-forth over the first question about the rising cost of living and poverty, Tonko defended the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats have praised as a way to pay down the national debt, reduce the costs of healthcare, and make investments in clean energy technology.

He attempted to respond to Joy’s criticism of the $700 billion bill, which has become a target of Republicans.

“What we did was to allow for all forms of energy to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act. It drives down the cost for all forms of energy including fossil fuels. You need to get your facts correct, Ms. Joy,” said Tonko.

Joy repeatedly attacked the law, which includes a number of Biden campaign goals.

“I found it interesting, the Inflation Reduction Act is the same act that he pushed through that gave you 87,000 IRS agents – that are actually armed – to come after you, your wallets, and your checkbooks,” said Joy.

The Inflation Reduction Act does include a nearly $80 billion investment in the IRS over 10 years. A 2021 Treasury Department report says the money would primarily go toward enforcing tax policy for earners making more than $400,000.

The figure of 87,000 IRS agents has been used as a campaign tool by Republicans, though that number is misleading. Fact-checks from multiple outlets show such an investment would could allow the IRS to make 87,000 hires, though most would not likely be agents. Staffing at the IRS has dropped by about 20 percent over the last decade.

As the debate continued, the candidates distinguished themselves on a number of issues. Tonko has condemned the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, while Joy is anti-abortion. She said she would not vote on legislation to ban the practice, saying she respects the court’s decision to turn the issue over to the states. A bill banning abortion has been introduced by Republicans in the current Congress.

On guns, Joy does not support an assault weapons ban, while Tonko does.

On labor, Tonko said he supports unions and that new infrastructure projects should be completed with union labor. Joy said she supports unions but wants entities to able to choose whether or not to use union labor.

On a question related to the peaceful transfer of power, Joy said she would accept the results of the election if she lost.

“If you lose the race, you lose the race, but I don’t anticipate that’s going to happen. I don’t need more time to say that,” said Joy.

“Mr. Tonko, same question to you,” said moderator Dan Clark.

“Yes, that’s an interesting answer because I still haven’t heard the concession from the last campaign, which was the two of us running for the 20th Congressional District.”

Soon after the 2020 election, Joy attended the January 6th Stop the Steal protest at the U.S. Capitol, but was not part of the riot.

On crime and police, Joy called herself the “law and order” candidate and touted endorsements from local police unions. Tonko said the Democrat-led American Rescue Plan Act provides critical funding to police departments for hiring and equipment.

The candidates were asked about the 2018 Schoharie limo tragedy and dissatisfaction from the families of the 20 victims who are seeking information from the FBI about ties between the agency and the owner of the limo company involved. The owner is reportedly a longtime FBI informant.

Joy said Tonko has failed to seek answers.

“I will say that no, I do not believe that Congress has handled it appropriately, especially Mr. Tonko, who was silent and did not question at all or pursue any investigation whatsoever – which was in his full jurisdiction to do so – in getting answers from the FBI,” said Joy.

Joy credited fellow Republican Elise Stefanik of the 21st District for forcefully calling for an FBI investigation.

Tonko, a native of Amsterdam, where many of the victims were from, has worked directly with the families to pass new limo safety regulations at the federal level. The Democrat has called for answers from the FBI, but would not respond to Joy.

“Many of the victims in that tragic accident are family friends, neighbors. I will not dignify responding to that as to not politicize their pain, their hurt, their loss,” said Tonko.

Each candidate was given equal extended time in their closing statement. Interruptions from Joy drew a response from moderator Dan Clark.

“He went over…rules don’t apply to you, I guess, Paul,” said Joy.

“I gave you so many rebuttals, Ms. Joy. And I gave you extra time on your closing statement as well. I don’t think you noticed,” said Clark.

Although the district has since been redrawn, Tonko defeated Joy by about 22 points in 2020.