Burlington preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 28, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT
Burlington, Vermont officials say the annual New Year’s eve celebration will be back to full in-person programming this year.

Burlington City Arts announced that tickets to Highlight, which replaced First Night five years ago, go on sale Tuesday.

The organization says it received a record number of applications including art installations, interactive theater pieces, and culinary, comedic and literary showcases. The full lineup will be announced on December 3rd.

Fire dancing will occur before a traditional fireworks display is launched at the waterfront.

