News
All Things Considered

Vermont student math and reading skills ahead of national average, but declining

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT
Picture of a Vermont School Bus
Jared C. Benedict/Wikimedia Commons
/
Vermont school bus

New results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show Vermont student performance has declined in some areas.

The report released Monday provides the nationwide results from the 2022 assessments in reading and math. It is given every two years to fourth- and eighth-grade students.

In Vermont, the Agency of Education says Grade 8 students scored above the national average in reading and math and Grade 4 reading and math skills were similar to the national average, but scores declined compared to the state’s 2019 scores.

The Agency of Education says Vermont students’ performance on the tests have been declining for over a decade.

Pat Bradley
Pat Bradley
