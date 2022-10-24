© 2022
News
All Things Considered

Investigators seeking cause of fire at South Burlington hotel

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 24, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT

South Burlington, Vermont firefighters responded to a fire at a local hotel early Monday morning.

At about 12:50 Monday morning, South Burlington Public Safety Dispatch received a call from a guest at the La Quinta Inn on Williston Road reporting a fire in their room.

When firefighters arrived less than four minutes later, staff were already evacuating the building. The fire was extinguished at about 1:10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall is waiting for third party electrical testing as it investigates.

Officials say the fire was contained and extinguished quickly because the guest called 911 as soon as the fire started; fire alarms were working properly and the sprinkler system limited the fire to the room where it started and all fire doors and guest room doors were closed, limiting the spread of smoke.

